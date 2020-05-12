What does Washington state have planned? It would seem they’re preparing to take children who are either positive for the coronavirus or who live in households where there are people who have tested positive and move them to “Emergency Quarantine Centers” away from their families. According to a recent job posting, they’re willing to pay extra for DCYF employees in King, Snohomish, and Benton counties where the coronavirus is most prevalent to accept this assignment.

In essence, they’re looking to man 24-hour daycare facilities that keep children in quarantine. This seems to line up perfectly with H.R. 6666, the TRACE Act, which the NOQ Report Podcast will be discussing in-depth later today.

DCYF is seeking current DCYF employees in King, Snohomish, and Benton counties to volunteer to supervise and support children and youth in Emergency Quarantine Centers. While this is a voluntary effort, you will be compensated four ranges (approximately 20%) above you current base salary while performing these duties, and return to your normal position and salary once concluded.

We are looking for current DCYF Social Service Specialist 5’s to care for children who are either COVID-19 positive, or who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The coroanavirus has not demonstrated reasons for the great fear that has swept the country. Based upon studies across the nation that have found millions of Americans have been infected without showing significant symptoms, the actual infected mortality rate is tiny, about one or two per 10,000 infections. When we consider a huge chunk of deaths have occurred among the elderly and infirm, it would seem silly to take children away from their parents over it.

But Democrats are silly sometimes, and they control Washington state politics.

There is no legislation or planned executive orders that have been made public that match to what this job listing seeks. What do they have planned? Will these child quarantines be mandatory? Will they be knocking on doors testing people? We’ll find out soon enough.

