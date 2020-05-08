There is a growing sense of anger in the country. Anger at the nation’s socialist left for prolonging everyone’s suffering for their crass political ends. There are a number of reasons why they are doing this, but they all have the same underlying rationale: Power.

The Washington Free Beacon has done a yeoman’s job at compiling supercuts of leftists looking to the exploitation of the crisis. We could fill this column with links to stories where the national socialist left has called for the same.

We could also fill it with examples of the ways in which the left wants to exploit other people’s pain for their political gain, but we’re going to stick to the low-lights on what they’ve done.

The pandemic false pretense

Part of the problem for the left is that many are getting wise to the fact that the lock-downs are rapidly becoming unnecessary. The antibody tests showed that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spread despite the left’s draconian actions.

This on top of the fact that the models were faulty to which the left cannot admit. All they’ve done is double down on their authoritarianism in the face of the reality. Granted, they could have simply confessed at some point that the models they used were way off. That could have at least restored some of their credibility. But that would have negated all of the draconian measures they have taken against the cause of liberty.

It’s unfortunate for the left that they can’t move fast enough to get in front of the rapidly changing trends. Most states are opening up, and while they will complain with misleading headlines until the cows come home, most people will understand the threat has diminished and they won’t be held by fear.

Growing anger at the nation’s socialist left

It’s not just that the national socialist left keeps on trying to take advantage of every crisis. It’s that they are insufferably self-righteous about it, wanting to be lauded for caring so much for everyone else when that is the furthest from the truth.

There are a number of reasons for the growing ire against the nation’s left, just as there are a number of reasons why they are deliberately prolonging the crisis. These reasons go hand in hand because the people are taking notice the left isn’t really doing this for altruistic reasons.

Leftists are cynically exploiting the crisis to attain some of their most cherished desires. For most people, these are thought of as temporary measures. But, for the tyrannical ten percent of the nation’s socialist left, they would like to think of them as permanent. They want them to be the ‘new normal’ where they micromanage everyone’s daily life. A ‘new normal’ the people are soundly rejecting.

This is why they keep on referring to their restrictions on liberty in a time scale of years while the rest of us think of this ending in a matter of days. These are only a few examples in how the left has tried to exploit the crisis they have deliberately ‘enhanced’ for the purpose of their own power:

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast...

Micro tyrannies

In locations primarily controlled by the authoritarian left, they are imposing their petty and arbitrary rules on everyone else. They are doubling down with more restrictions on liberty in response to the people wanting things to be opened up.

People are beginning to notice that many of these rules do not make much sense, scientifically or otherwise. Leftists are wielding power just for the sake of wielding power. Even worse, they are making noises that they don’t want to give up the authority they never had in the first place.

Hypocrisy on parade

Even more infuriating is the fact that many of the nation’s micro-tyrants of the left have an attitude that all of this is beneath them. That the lock-downs and rules are merely for the little people – but not for them.

Chris Cuomo condemns people enjoying time in the park on a sunny day while he pretended to be in quarantine. The boffin who set all of this off regularly broke his own rules with visits from his mistress, causing further infections of SARS-CoV-2 Virus. All of this is contributing to a rising level of anger at the pontificating ‘Progressives’ of the left.

Collectivist cravings

Leftists love to take advantage of the situation and this one is no exception. In fact, they have been quite open about all of this. For some inexplicable reason, leftists like to treat criminals better than they treat regular people on the political right. This is perfectly epitomized by their arresting innocent people while releasing the guilty.

Then there is the raft of leftist vote-buying aspirations from national socialized healthcare, universal basic income, and rent-free housing. While they are pushing for parts of their socialist national agenda, they are simultaneously trying to permanently extinguish our essential rights and liberties.

Stealing an election – by mail

It is becoming more and more apparent that their main goal for terrorizing the nation is to destroy democracy altogether. Simply put they want to codify voter fraud the easy way with the postal service. Yes, they want to use the worst run government system to essentially automate ballot harvesting. Leftists usually abhor monopolies, but not when it comes to one run by them.

Putting the people who can’t consistently deliver mail to the right address in control of our elections. It sounds like a very bad idea except for left in their throes of desperation at regaining control.

Keep it up leftists, and show everyone your true nature

In a perverse way, we would almost want to encourage the national socialist left to keep up what they are doing. Showing that instead of caring about people, they look at them as chattel, ready to be used for whatever political purposes they desire.

The longer the left seeks to take advantage of everyone’s pain, the more they would be seen for what they truly are. Sure, they could use their ever-present tactic of lying through their teeth. Blaming everyone but themselves. But after a while, the lies just become so much background noise. Constantly heard and easily dismissed. Infamous leftists of the past, Hitler and Lenin had the same idea on the power of lies.

Crisis tend to bring out everyone’s true nature. For the right it’s one of helping others restraining the urge to rule over everyone else. For the left, it is every authoritarian desire they’ve ever had while the only pretending to care about people. If they had any good sense, they would reverse course on doubling down on authoritarianism, but then again they wouldn’t be leftists if they did that.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.