Shelley Luther defied Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order about closing her business. She opened her salon and was charged for it. She has now been sentenced to jail for being “selfish” and defying government. On top of that, she was fined $7,000. That’s the bad news, which we covered in the latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast.

The good news came the next day. First, she found out that Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is going to pay her fine. Then, she learned her GoFundMe is nearing $500,000 in donations. Not bad for a week in jail.

7 days in jail, no bail and a $7K fine is outrageous. No surprise Texans are responding. I’m covering the $7K fine she had to pay and I volunteer to be placed under House Arrest so she can go to work and feed her kids. #txlege #TexansHelpingTexans https://t.co/gdtMLAHFV5 — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) May 6, 2020

There are times when GoFundMe campaigns go viral for the wrong reasons. This campaign for Shelley Luther is spot on, as we discussed in our podcast today. She represents true American patriotism. We need more of that during this crisis.

