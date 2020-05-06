Look around. Is this the world you remember it to be just a few months ago? Is the world going to go back to “normal” in a few months? Probably not. In fact, if we don’t continue to fight for ALL of our rights and ALL of our protections as American citizens, the “new normal” will be one that resembles George Orwell’s dystopian novel, Nineteen Eighty-Four.

In this episode of the NOQ Report Podcast, Tammy and I discuss things that need to be done to prevent a dystopian near future as well as signs that we’re already seeing it happening right before our eyes. We also discuss a strange episode of The Dead Zone that talks about a Chinese coronavirus cured by “Chloroquine” in 2003, an odd murder of a researcher on the verge of a coronavirus breakthrough, and CNN once again manipulating news about Dr. Fauci and President Trump.

Our dystopian future is forming right before our eyes. Will we fight back? We must demand all of our rights be given back, that all of the draconian restrictions are rescinded, and that America’s future is secured.

Show Notes:

2003 episode of ‘The Dead Zone’ talked of China coronavirus cured by chloroquine

https://twitter.com/Pug_Apu/status/1257399587947646978

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jY6-HvE5YdU

https://twitter.com/OANN/status/1257698136165806080

Coronavirus researcher on verge of releasing ‘significant finding’ shot dead

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/researcher-verge-making-very-significant-coronavirus-findings-shot-death-n1200896

CNN manipulates Dr. Fauci’s and President Trump’s claims about origins of coronavirus

https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/05/politics/fauci-trump-coronavirus-wuhan-lab/index.html

Salon owner Shelley Luther jailed for not apologizing to the overlords

https://twitter.com/laurenboebert/status/1257883093085626371

Partial-reopens and 33-stage plans are meant to shut you up

https://twitter.com/JDRucker/status/1257886160249958401

