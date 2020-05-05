Last night, Tucker Carlson made a very important point on the ACLU and the partial lock-downs. For a group supposedly dedicated to protecting American Civil Liberties, they certainly aren’t doing much in protecting liberty.

We’re all stuck in a bizarro world conjured up by our comrades of the nation’s socialist left where criminals are being released while innocent people are being arrested. A place you can buy liquor or lottery tickets but not lawnmowers.

Meanwhile, the people who purport to be advocates of liberty, democracy, or progress are neither. Instead, they are power-hungry micro tyrants bent on running everyone’s daily life, all for our ‘safety’ and security. People with a self-assured sense of their absolute moral authority because they tell themselves they have only the best of intentions.

“To do evil a human being must first of all believe that what he’s doing is good” Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

Their agenda makes perfect sense if you consider their desire for controlling others over leaving them alone. These are people who live by the dictate: One man, One vote, Once. Gain power and never give it back.

Folks who think their unearned moral superiority can rationalize any action. People who declare themselves scientific simply because they declare themselves to scientific. Supposedly social betters simply because they are better than everyone else.

If anything, the Chi-Com pandemic is an object lesson on the true nature of the nation’s socialist left. While they used to conceal their abhorrence of freedom and individual rights. The COVID Crisis has brought their disdain for liberty out into the sunlight. This is always the best disinfectant in ridding ourselves of their tyranny.

