The lines have been drawn along mostly political sides as America debates whether or not to open up the economy and put an end to the lockdowns. There are leftists who support opening up and conservatives who support keeping the lockdown going, but for the most part the two conflicting ideologies are opposed on the issue.

There have been many arguments made for opening up the country and ending the lockdowns. Some are great. Others are not very compelling. Here are five reasons we can all use to help others understand the need to open things up immediately. I go into much more detail in the podcast.

The curve has been flattened

This was the goal. Mission accomplished. No hospitals were so congested that coronavirus patients who needed a bed couldn’t get one. Nobody went without a ventilator. The curve was successfully flattened, which was the original goal of the lockdowns.

The real death rate isn’t as bad as they’re saying

Comparing the confirmed cases to the known deaths paints a poor picture. It makes the coronavirus look like a severe threat to our lives if we contract it. But when we look at the real numbers, the infected mortality numbers, we see that the chances of dying from contracting the coronavirus are very small.

The longer the lockdown, the more economic suffering there will be

This is a cumulative issue. The longer it goes, the harder it will be to recover.

Our rights have been wrongly rescinded

Lost in the debate between health and finance is the fact that little tyrants all across the country are using the coronavirus as a reason to impose their authoritarian rule over the people.

Safety can be targeted

Just because we open up the economy doesn’t mean those at greatest risk must be exposed. There will be more infections and more deaths as a result of opening things up, but doing so will help prevent the long-term suffering that is accumulating as a result of the lockdown. Those who are at highest risk can choose to stay at home. Even those who are not at great risk can choose to do so. Those of us who are not at high risk shouldn’t be forced into poverty.

As usual, conservatives have the truth on our side. We need to get this truth out to the masses to counter the ludicrous arguments being made for keeping the nation locked down indefinitely.

