Some endorsements are easy to get. Politicians and public figures often hand them out like candy to candidates they support. Sometimes, they give them to the candidates who offer them something in return. That’s American politics at its ugliest. Thankfully, other politicians and public figures are reluctant to give out endorsements unless they truly believe in the candidate. Such a person is Roger Stone, President Trump’s long-time confidant and one of the masterminds behind his ascension to the White House.

Nevada 3rd congressional district candidate Mindy Robinson hopes Stone’s magic will work on her campaign as well. Stone made a rare endorsement of Robinson ahead of the Republican primary in the state, something that should not be taken lightly.

It can be difficult for candidates to secure endorsements before their primaries, but I couldn’t be prouder to say that my mentor and friend Roger Stone has glowingly endorsed me in my run for Congress. 🙏🏻🇺🇸 Let’s help Make America Great Again!#FreeRogerStone @realdonaldtrump pic.twitter.com/OksI7O4Ljr — Mindy Robinson for Congress NV03 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) May 1, 2020

Stone is hoping for a presidential pardon after his controversial conviction that would put him in federal prison for 40 months over charges that many felt were bogus. During his trial, the bias of both the judge and the jury foreman were called into question, but thus far everything has been upheld. He is due to report to prison sometime in the next month.

Despite his personal challenges, Stone took the time to offer a pre-primary endorsement to Robinson.

“Mindy Robinson is a solid, dependable conservative, a strong supporter of the 2nd Amendment, and lastly she is a constitutional conservative who understands the importance of small government, low taxation, and maximum personal freedom,” he said. “Mindy Robinson can be counted on to support President Donald Trump’s reform agenda to make America great again.”

Robinson, an actress and political activist, is running for public office for the first time. Her district is generally considered to be pro-Republican, but was lost to Democrat Jackie Rosen in 2016 and retained by Democrat Susie Lee in 2018.

During the lockdown, Robinson has been a strong proponent of opening the country back up for business. She attended a rally on April 25 and again today, saying of Governor Steve Sisolak, “We want a date to open and we’re not getting that from him.”

Robinson has also been a staunch opponent of the leftist push for avenues through which they can participate in voter fraud. She spoke last month during the Saving America Conference put on by the American Conservative Movement, during she offered ideas on how to stop voter fraud.

“While Mindy Robinson’s opponents are trashing each other with negative attacks on each other, Mindy Robinson is talking about ideas and principles,” Stone said. “She has the energy, the courage, and the determination to be a great Republican member of Congress you can be proud of.”

America needs conservatives who are willing to stand up for our rights. While other politicians are offering mild complaints about the lockdown, Mindy Robinson is out there protesting with the people. NV-03 and this nation needs her in Congress, as Roger Stone noted.

