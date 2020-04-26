During a crisis, state and local governments have the ability to make severe mandates in attempts to resolve the situation. The coronavirus crisis has plagued many states around the country, prompting some of them to engage in draconian measures they justify for the sake of public health. But the additional powers they have during emergencies must be tightly tailored, and former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker believes some have taken their lockdowns too far.

Matthew Whitaker says stay at home orders equate with martial law and won’t be tolerated by the DOJ pic.twitter.com/LgamJ1I6oR — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 26, 2020

Speaking to Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, the many who bridged the gap between Jeff Sessions and William Barr said some of the measures being enacted by states and cities have been tantamount to martial law. He claimed the Department of Justice will not tolerate such actions, but so far we haven’t seen much push back DC.

Meanwhile, patriots across the nation have been engaging in civil disobedience to fight the lockdowns and get America back to work. With at least over 30 million Americans out of work and struggling to pay their bills, the push back from people is expected to rise even further in coming weeks unless the country is opened back up for business soon.

Emphasis has been placed by some conservative groups to highlight the defense of our 1st Amendment rights to free speech, peaceable assembly, and religious worship. All three constitutional rights have been suppressed in many areas around the country for the sake of stopping the coronavirus, even when proper use of face masks and social distancing are invoked.

The lockdown were intended to “flatten the curve” so cases of the coronavirus wouldn’t spike and overload our healthcare system. That has happened. Nobody who needed an ICU bed was denied and nobody who needed a ventilator went without. Now, reports are coming in that he coronavirus isn’t nearly as deadly as was previously believed.

The coronavirus is not an excuse to subvert the Constitution. We can be safe and put people back to work without these draconian measures. It’s time for the DoJ to step up and push back. Millions of citizens already are.

