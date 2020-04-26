We have to remember that the Government getting involved in areas that it’s not supposed to be in just creates chaos and mass carnage. That is what we are experiencing today in response to COVID-19. You see, while coronavirus is a serious issue that we do need to take seriously, the fact that the response by the government is to literally take away our God-given rights that are acknowledged by our Constitution is evidence that we have a serious problem on our hands.
For me, it’s important that people take steps to protect themselves and their families. Practice social distancing. Figure out how to stay home more. Wear a mask. Work at home as much as possible. All of these are logical steps to take to do your part to beat COVID-19.
With that said, it’s important to make the distinction that, while it’s important to take those precautions, it’s not the government’s role to enforce these rules as law. The Constitution of the United States protects our right to peaceably assemble, practice our religion as we see fit, conduct business and bear arms. Each of those rights have been taken away, despite there not being an exception written into the Constitution. If there is an exception, there needs to be a Constitutional Amendment created to provide that. Since there is no exception, these current laws created by these governors and mayors are unconstitutional and, thus, illegal laws.
In today’s episode of America Held Hostage, Jon Hinton and I discuss the many areas within the news that show the big government overreach. Here’s some of the stories we discussed:
- Bank of England’s Bailey Says 35% Drop in Second-Quarter U.K. GDP is Plausible
- Canada, US extend border restrictions for another 30 days
- Vietnam says that China is mislabeling products as Vietnamese to avoid U.S. tariffs
- Black Hawk County Republicans pass resolution saying Governor’s office doesn’t have authority to restrict right to peaceably assemble
- President Trump announces $19billion in aid for farmers during the pandemic as harrowing pictures show workers plowing their crops back into the soil because demand has plummeted
- Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd Sees Chance of S&P Falling as Low as 1,200
- Americans may soon lose beer, seltzer and SODA as CO2 supplies go flat because of drops in ethanol production during the pandemic – with 34 out of 45 US plants cutting down
- US May Pay Shale Drillers Billions To Leave Oil In The Ground
- Average gas prices $1 per gallon lower than a year ago
- THE SUBWAYS SEEDED THE MASSIVE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC IN NEW YORK CITY
- Spain to Join Italy in Extending National Lockdown Into May
