We have to remember that the Government getting involved in areas that it’s not supposed to be in just creates chaos and mass carnage. That is what we are experiencing today in response to COVID-19. You see, while coronavirus is a serious issue that we do need to take seriously, the fact that the response by the government is to literally take away our God-given rights that are acknowledged by our Constitution is evidence that we have a serious problem on our hands.

For me, it’s important that people take steps to protect themselves and their families. Practice social distancing. Figure out how to stay home more. Wear a mask. Work at home as much as possible. All of these are logical steps to take to do your part to beat COVID-19.

With that said, it’s important to make the distinction that, while it’s important to take those precautions, it’s not the government’s role to enforce these rules as law. The Constitution of the United States protects our right to peaceably assemble, practice our religion as we see fit, conduct business and bear arms. Each of those rights have been taken away, despite there not being an exception written into the Constitution. If there is an exception, there needs to be a Constitutional Amendment created to provide that. Since there is no exception, these current laws created by these governors and mayors are unconstitutional and, thus, illegal laws.

In today’s episode of America Held Hostage, Jon Hinton and I discuss the many areas within the news that show the big government overreach. Here’s some of the stories we discussed:

