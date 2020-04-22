Often times when we discuss conservatism, it’s regarding national politics. However, it’s vitally important that we take a look at local politics from a conservative perspective too. The left is pushing extremely hard on the local scene, whereas the right is typically looking at the national scene. It’s time for that to change.

During this episode of Conversations with Jeff, I discuss local issues for Iowans with Iowa State House candidate Ryan Howard. It’s important to note that conservative values need to be implemented both on the Federal level and the local state level.

We should have conservative solutions to the problems that we are facing. In this episode, Ryan explains how solutions to things like Day Care can be articulated from a conservative perspective.

There’s also a case to be made for getting more Christian in politics. If we want to fundamentally take back our country, it will take us getting involved in the process. We can’t just sit back and complain about how awful and progressive our country has become. We need to be the solution. We need to get involved. We need to be active. Remember, the government is supposed to be a government by the people and for the people. Thus, we are the government. Don’t forget that!

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.