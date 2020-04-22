If you’re one of the small percentage of Americans who had enough masks, gowns, food, supplies, and toilet paper in your house before the coronavirus hit, then you’re probably a “Prepper.” And until now, preppers have been ridiculed by a large number of Americans. Today, it seems like most Americans are either preppers to some extent or wish they could be. The coronavirus crisis has turned America upside down.

But that’s not the only lesson to be learned from all of this. In many ways, it’s not even the most important lesson. From the leanings toward globalism that have taken over the mindsets of many in government to a rethinking of the efficacy of public schooling, there are plenty of other takeaways that must, well, take away from this whole ordeal.

For example, many of Americans have been forced into exploring the homeschooling lifestyle. Those of us who have done homeschool and enjoy it are obviously big proponents, but we are often forced to defend our choices to those who have never experienced it for themselves. Now, more have seen it first hand, and while a majority will return to work and send their kids back to school, hopefully at least some have seen the wonders of homeschooling.

Another major challenge is the aforementioned dependence on globalism. While we shouldn’t be an isolated nation like North Korea, we must never be dependent on others when it’s not necessary. It’s important to bring as much production back to the United States as possible, not just for the jobs and economic boost but also for the security of knowing when we need something, we aren’t beholden to foreign nations to supply it.

Today, most Americans are just trying to get through this crisis with as little damage to our lives as possible. But the lessons we learn about how to move forward will be important IF we’re willing to heed them.

