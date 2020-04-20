The election nightmare that has plagued Israel for a year appears to be over as the two dominant political figures have signed an agreement to form an emergency coalition government. Details of the deal are just emerging, but what we know so far seems to point to a rotation for the Prime Minister.

Likud’s Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White’s Benny Gantz will both be sworn in simultaneously. Netanyahu will be the Prime Minister for 18 months, followed by 18 months with Gantz as Prime Minister. According to Jerusalem Post, there is still an issue in the air regarding judicial appointments but it may have been resolved.

Netanyahu, Gantz sign a unity government agreement The signing on the agreement came shortly after Blue and White and Likud issued a joint statement revealing that Gantz and Netanyahu will be meeting at the prime minister’s residence. Netanyahu and Gantz already met earlier on Monday and after a 90-minute meeting at the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem, no unity agreement was made. Reports suggested that Gantz and Netanyahu disagreed over the Judiciary Committee. A source involved in the negotiations between the two parties told Ynet early Monday morning that an agreement could be signed and that the negotiation teams spoke throughout the night and arrived to an agreement concerning the prime ministerial rotation between Gantz and Netanyahu.

This works out well for the United States as both Netanyahu and Gantz are staunch supporters. They disagree about many domestic issues, but even left-leaning Gantz recognizes the need for security in the Middle East and working with the United States.

