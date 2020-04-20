The coronavirus has effectively shut down the nation. There are places where life is still relatively “normal” with some people going to work and getting a paycheck, but millions of Americans are out of work, out prospects, and running out of hope. Many are turning to rallies and protests as a way to strongly encourage governors and mayors to lift the restrictions and open the states and cities for business.

There are counter-protests as well, and that’s a good thing. I may not agree with them, but these counter-protests are just as constitutional as the protests they’re protesting, so America is happening on the streets. What I wholeheartedly disagree with is the recent trend towards publicly shaming other Americans for their activities. They’re shooting videos of people living their lives or protesting and then sharing these videos on social media. Rather than finding out why they’re doing what they’re doing, these trolls are simply hurling names at anyone who isn’t as compliant as them. It’s a farce.

Social distancing shaming is almost as bad as the draconian mandates themselves. If someone is getting too close to YOU, that's a different matter. But taking videos of people living their lives as they see fit and posting it on social media to degrade them says more about you. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) April 19, 2020

New rule. If you're criticizing lockdown protestors, you have to preface your criticism by saying whether you still have an income. Because if you're criticizing people for wanting their income back even as you still have an income, that's important context for us to know. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 20, 2020

The people who are deciding that millions of Americans are not allowed to work to get a paycheck are: ✔️Still getting THEIR paychecks or ✔️Wealthy and able to live without a paycheck indefinitely or ✔️Both Remember this when you hear arguments that we do not have a choice. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) April 20, 2020

Many of the people protesting the lockdown have no way to support themselves or their family. Unemployment and government handouts, if they're even getting them, simply aren't cutting it. To those saying "just stay at home" or "wait it out" or "comply," I say this… No. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) April 19, 2020

There seems to be a common theme among those who object to civil disobedience towards the lockdown. None of them are broke with no recourse for fiscal survival. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) April 19, 2020

In this latest episode of the NOQ Report, I break down the problem with social shaming of protesters and people going on with their lives. More importantly, I call for the nation in whole or in part to open up for business before it’s too late.

