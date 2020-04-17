There’s just one more day before the first digital “Saving America Conference” and I’m totally stoked. I’d love to say I’ve been anticipating this day for a long time, but frankly it went from concept to reality so quickly I can’t honestly say it’s been percolating in my head for long.

What I can definitely say is that this has been a real blessing to have come together so rapidly. We were talking about “maybe” doing it less than a month ago and everything seemed to come together miraculously. We got some incredible speakers to fill the lineup in days. The buzz surrounding it materialized almost immediately as we received unexpected press mentions from out of nowhere. Best of all, the response from those who will be attending it has been phenomenal.

Now is the time for this. The coronavirus crisis has many patriots concerned. It isn’t just the disease that has us worried. In fact, that seems to be the least of our worries with the economy tanking, jobs disappearing, and rights being suppressed by little tyrants popping up in cities, counties, and states around the nation. But this conference and the American Conservative Movement in general isn’t just about the coronavirus. In fact, the coronavirus crisis was just a catalyst to build something that has been in the works for over a decade.

When the concept first came to mind, we had just elected the most radical president in American history. 2009 was shaping up to be a terrible year for patriots, not just because of President Obama but also because of the leftward lurch Democrats on Capitol Hill were taking. It was, to be transparent, quite terrifying, enough so that I started talking to conservative allies about starting the movement.

But the Tea Party happened. With something already growing, we felt no need to build something new. We joined in and participated with the Tea Party and watched it achieve great success for a while. Today, those successes are sparse. Now is the time for a new movement to bring conservatism back to the forefront of American political, cultural, and religious thought.

This is the first but definitely not the last “Saving America Conference.” We know thousands of patriotic Americans will attend. If the lockdown has done one thing, it’s given people reason to seek new and better information. We hope to be a provider.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.