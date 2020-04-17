As many non-violent prison inmates around the country are being released to house arrest because of the coronavirus crisis, there are many Americans who are concerned for their safety. A few instances of violence allegedly perpetrated by released prisoners have already hit the news wire. But there’s a new group of people who should be concerned over a planned release. With former Trump “fixer” and attorney Michael Cohen set to be released, news channel producers can expect to be assaulted with calls from his agent.

Yes, everyone’s favorite behind-the-scenes muscle man and producer of his own Twitter fan club is set to be released to serve the remainder of his three-year term in home confinement.

NEW: Trump's former personal lawyer — and longtime fixer — Michael Cohen will be released from prison to serve the remainder of his 3-year sentence in home confinement due to coronavirus concerns.https://t.co/v2ncxTgL5M — Axios (@axios) April 17, 2020

It would appear Michael Cohen’s tell-all book that he’s been threatening to have published will get a head start. Home confinement is more conducive than federal prison when it comes to taming the muse. Just don’t expect it to be a bestseller.

