We’re 3+ years into the Trump Administration and there’s one thing for certain: every comment made by Adam Schiff needs to be fact checked. He reminds me so much of Jonathan Gruber, the infamous Obamacare Architect that bragged about misleading the American people in order to gain political advantage. While equally annoying, the difference is, well, Gruber is actually a pretty good liar and Schiff is not.

What the nation is now experiencing is nothing short of COVID-19 “mission creep.” What’s mission creep? “A gradual shift in objectives during the course of a military campaign, often resulting in an unplanned long-term commitment.” We shut down the economy in order to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by patients. Remember the models and the charts showing how if we practiced social distancing we’d “flatten the curve?”

The original mission pic.twitter.com/Y6xFJx7YSP — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) April 17, 2020

The original mission was to stay below health care system capacity by knowingly and intentionally wrecking our economy. And that mission has been accomplished. New York, the state most impacted by COVID-19, never reached full capacity and is now sending once begged for medical supplies to other states.

So now, obviously, it’s time to begin preparation for re-opening the country. Right? Well, apparently not. The mission has shifted from re-opening the economy to “safely” re-opening the economy. And as Adam Schiff notes, that can’t be done without testing.

There’s no way to safely reopen without massive testing. Yet we’re barely testing more people this week than last. And hospitals continue to report serious bottlenecks. If Trump ignores the experts and forces a premature reopening, Even more Americans will die. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 17, 2020

“We’ve barely tested more people this week from last,” Schiff lies, and the result will be “Even more Americans will die.” The mission was never to prevent Americans from dying. I know, that sounds extremely harsh. There is simply no way to prevent Americans from dying. That’s an impossible goal. If that’s the target, the economy will NEVER open.

Furthermore, testing. The left keeps telling tales about testing. Apparently it’s all President Trump’s fault that the US isn’t testing enough. However, the statistics tell a different story.

The United States leads the world in testing (not per capita, but total tests performed). As of today, the US has tested over 3.4 million people. Russia and Germany are 2nd and 3rd in the world. Combined, they’ve tested about 3.4 million, as many people as we have. Why don’t Americans know this?

But Schiff doubles down on testing: “We’ve barely tested more people than last.” That’s kind of funny phraseology. It kind of makes you think we’ve barely tested any people over the past week and the total Americans tested is stagnant. Schiff is somewhat Gruberish in his phraseology and ability to play with stats.

The truth is the US tested over 1 million Americans over the past week. Total tests increased from 2.35m to 3.4m, a single week “delta” of 45.5%.

You lie! 4/10 Total US Tests: 2.35m

4/17 Total US Tests: 3.41m That’s a 45.5% increase in a single week. The US leads the world in tests run, equal to Russia and Germany combined. Stop lying to the Am people. pic.twitter.com/qjiyVQ6YAU — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) April 17, 2020

As a financial professional during these troubled times, I talk with a lot of people. Some are on the political left, some on the right. Yesterday I spoke with a nice lady who’s become a self-proclaimed “political junky” since being trapped in her home. She watches a lot of CNN and MSNBC. She brought up the testing issue. When I told her we’ve done more tests than anyone in the world by almost double, she was absolutely shocked. Americans are not being told the truth.

Which leads to the question of WHY. Why are Americans being lied to? Why is there now an impossible testing standard that must be achieved before the economy can be re-opened? The logic is clear.

Keeping the economy closed causes Americans pain. The economy must remain closed because of testing. Trump screwed up the testing. Your pain is because of Trump. The left is trying to keep you safe. Orange Man greedy. Orange Man Bad. Therefore, do not vote for Trump.

Or, as Jonathan Gruber once famously said, “Lack of transparency is a huge political advantage.”

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.