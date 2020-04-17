A study by Stanford University released today indicates the actual infection rate for the coronavirus is 50-85 fold higher than what is currently accepted by most estimates. Their random testing of 3300 residents of Santa Clara County demonstrates the coronavirus is extremely widespread.

This may seem like bad news on the surface, but it is actually very positive news on two fronts. First, it demonstrates that many Americans have been infected and either never presented symptoms or presented symptoms mild enough to prevent them from seeking medical attention. It was previously known that some carriers of the coronavirus never get sick at all, but this study shows the number is much higher than previous estimates.

More importantly, it shows the mortality rate from infection is much, much lower than other studies have indicated. According to this comprehensive study by one of the leading medical labs in the nation, the mortality rate for infection of COVID-19 is on par with or even lower than that of the flu.

The reason this study’s results deviate widely from others is because it took a large, random sampling of residents. Other studies have focused on those showing symptoms, prompting the much higher mortality rate estimates. But Stanford’s study demonstrates the vast majority of people who are infected with the coronavirus never even show major symptoms, if at all.

Background Addressing COVID-19 is a pressing health and social concern. To date, many epidemic projections and

policies addressing COVID-19 have been designed without seroprevalence data to inform epidemic

parameters. We measured the seroprevalence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in Santa Clara County. Methods On 4/3-4/4, 2020, we tested county residents for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 using a lateral flow

immunoassay. Participants were recruited using Facebook ads targeting a representative sample of the

county by demographic and geographic characteristics. We report the prevalence of antibodies to SARSCoV-2 in a sample of 3,330 people, adjusting for zip code, sex, and race/ethnicity. We also adjust for test

performance characteristics using 3 different estimates: (i) the test manufacturer’s data, (ii) a sample of 37

positive and 30 negative controls tested at Stanford, and (iii) a combination of both. Results The unadjusted prevalence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in Santa Clara County was 1.5% (exact

binomial 95CI 1.11-1.97%), and the population-weighted prevalence was 2.81% (95CI 2.24-3.37%).

Under the three scenarios for test performance characteristics, the population prevalence of COVID-19 in

Santa Clara ranged from 2.49% (95CI 1.80-3.17%) to 4.16% (2.58-5.70%). These prevalence estimates

represent a range between 48,000 and 81,000 people infected in Santa Clara County by early April, 50-

85-fold more than the number of confirmed cases. Conclusions The population prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in Santa Clara County implies that the infection is

much more widespread than indicated by the number of confirmed

If we use today’s confirmed deaths, 69, and the estimated numbers in the Stanford study from early April, the mortality rate is between 0.08% and 0.14%, or 8-14 deaths per 10,000 infected. That is a far cry from the 3.5% or higher rate currently being used, a number that would attribute 350 deaths per 10,000 infected.

BREAKING: Coronavirus random sampling study from Stanford. They found the infection is 50-85 x more common than previously thought & fatality rate accordingly 50-85 x lower than the crude numbers would suggest. #COVID-19 https://t.co/LWo4PTSjj0 — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) April 17, 2020

This study is the first large-scale community-based prevalence study of its kind. They used serological tests to identify antibodies. “These prevalence estimates represent a range between 48,000 and 81,000 people infected in Santa Clara County by early April.” — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) April 17, 2020

Another interesting point from the study, "A hundred deaths out of 48,000-81,000 infections

corresponds to an infection fatality rate of 0.12-0.2%." — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) April 17, 2020

Having exponentially more infections may sound like bad news, but it’s actually extremely good news. It means millions of Americans have likely been infected and beat the coronavirus without knowing they had it. It also means mortality rates are much, much lower.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.