New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wants help. He’s looking to the federal government for billions of dollars in bailout money to compensate for lost tax dollars and revenues. And even with that, he doesn’t see the city starting to open up again until late summer.

“July, August are the months where we have to begin to get back to normal,” de Blasio to Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer. He said he wants to see schools open up in September but if he pushes forward too fast it could have a “boomerang effect” with a resurgence of the coronavirus in the nation’s most populous city.

NYC Mayor Deblasio tells Bill Hemmer that the city will start to reopen in July or August at the earliest. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 16, 2020

“Right now I’ve accounted for, and I’m very sorry to say this, $7.5 billion in lost revenue that we now know is going to hit this city,” de Blasio said. “We are one of the capitals of this country in terms of economic power and economic impact, and you know all that we do to help the American economy be strong, but we are not going to be able provide basic services in this city because we’ve got nowhere else to turn to get that kind of money.”

The Mayor fell short of criticizing President Trump or Vice President Pence directly, but did take shots at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill. He claimed that if he can’t get a bailout the way airlines are, that his city will not be able to recover properly.

Finger-pointing continues among politicians, but has become less prominent among the bigger players. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and de Blasio have both tempered their attacks as the state and city continue to be the hardest hit by the coronavirus. They have closed many public services for the rest of the summer, including pools.

NYC outdoor pools closed for summer 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic Closing the pools from late June to Labor Day will save the city $12M, according to a budget proposed by Mayor de Blasio.https://t.co/bHbdOyRJTP — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) April 16, 2020

Across the country, patriots are pushing back against the authoritarianism rampant in many Democratic strongholds. They are suppressing the Constitution in many ways, preventing people from making a living and demanding that they rely on government in order to live.

It’s good to see our leaders starting to play a bit nicer, but the continuous jabs are reminders of how this became such a problem from the beginning. Despite attacks by the left trying to blame President Trump, New York City’s woes can be attributed to three people: de Blasio, Cuomo, and even Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Why did Nancy Pelosi, NYC Mayor Deblasio and other prominent Democrats continuously encourage Americans to visit China town, and the China parade in NYC after the outbreak had already began? https://t.co/9ysag31bys — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) April 16, 2020

“Leaders” like Bill de Blasio are loving the control they’re exerting over their constituents. They enjoy being the sole source of solutions because when people are dependent on government, Democrats have a purpose. Self-reliance is their biggest enemy.

