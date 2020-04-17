***Contains general spoilers***

A Christian movie I really thought I would like turned out to be a major disappointment and missed opportunity. From the Christians, I’ve talked to, this seems to be a contrarian take. But I saw this movie as fan fiction rather than a fictional perspective of a TRUE story. Fan-fiction is not my cup-of-tea regardless of whether it’s Christian or secular.

Let me know what you think?

Am I too harsh for wanting movies that depict Scriptural events to depict them accurately, as opposed to an intentionally fictional retelling?

