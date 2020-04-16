Millions of Americans are struggling to put food on the table as most of the U.S. economy has been shut down by the coronavirus crisis. But that fact hasn’t quite registered with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi who used her time on The Late Late Show with James Corden to gloat about her stockpiles of chocolate and ice cream.

Under normal circumstances, highlighting someone’s “privilege” is not something we would do. People who earn or otherwise acquire wealth are free to do so in our American capitalistic system. But this particular display of Pelosi’s sheltered life was poorly timed and ill-advised. Most Americans aren’t interested in seeing how well politicians are living through the coronavirus crisis. They’re interested in how they can get back to work, start earning money again, and doing the things that will allow them to buy ice cream or anything else for their families.

Name something worse than this. You can’t. pic.twitter.com/H5ovGuE74V — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 16, 2020

What makes this tasteless display even more infuriating is that Pelosi spends every day pointing out how badly President Trump is handling the crisis. While he does everything he and his staff can do to get us through this horrible situation, Pelosi brags about obstructing measures by the White House to address the situation.

Some will argue that we need hope and levity at times like these is beneficial. This is true. But levity coming from someone who seems opposed to finding solutions is not what the psychologist ordered. Pelosi should have known better than to demonstrate how her blessings are so much greater than millions of Americans who are struggling.

It’s often said that Democratic leadership is tone-deaf to the conditions of average Americans. Nancy Pelosi demonstrated that clearly with her jovial display of food stores on James Corden’s show.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.