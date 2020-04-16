Acutely intelligent. Extremely passionate. Patriotic through and through. Republican candidate for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District Mindy Robinson has what it takes to get the House of Representatives back on track. Will she be able to translate her national fame into localized votes? We’ll find out on June 9th unless further complications with the coronavirus and mail-in voting cause turmoil.

The district she hopes to represent has traditionally been one of the most red in the state with Joe Heck winning it by over 24-points in 2014. But when Heck vacated his seat to mount an unsuccessful run for Senate in 2016, Democrats were able to turn the district blue and keep it blue in 2018. Now, Robinson has plans to turn it red again, but she’ll have to overcome her less-conservative Republican competitors first.

Robinson will be speaking this Saturday at the first digital “Saving America Conference.” She gave us a preview of her style and topics on “Conversations with Jeff.” Her grasp of the issues and the passion behind her goals were on full display in this hour-long podcast. She clearly knows what her district, state, and nation need in order to fight the scourge of authoritarianism wrapping its tentacles around our freedoms.

But there’s something bigger that Robinson represents that was clear in her interview with Jeff Dornik. She isn’t a lifetime politician with wild ambitions of joining the DC Country Club. She walked a different path her whole life, a path that included two college degrees, Hollywood movies, and taking on criminals on Twitter. It was the realization that Democrats were destroying America and Republican lawmakers in her district weren’t doing enough to fight them that prompted her to make this run for Congress.

America needs more of this. We need people who are motivated by public service rather than personal ambition to take on the political elites. This is one of the reasons I’m a staunch conservative but also an Independent. Partisanship must not supersede ideology, and while I invariably support Republicans over Democrats, I do so selectively. There are many Republican lawmakers who do not deserve support, but Robinson isn’t one of them. I endorse her enthusiastically.

The time for lifetime politicians to decree their will on the people must come to an end. True patriots like Mindy Robinson doing their civic duty and running for public office should be the new normal. This Conversation with Jeff is a must-watch.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.