Georgia isn’t really a swing state, though it has been inching towards the center for some time. Still, it’s a southern state that gave President Trump a 5-point win over Hillary Clinton in 2016, so an endorsement by a Democratic state representative shouldn’t really be seen as a big deal, right? Actually it’s much bigger than most realize.

Representative Vernon Jones is an old school moderate southern Democrat. He represents a shrinking segment of the Democratic Party that still holds faith and stopping illegal immigration as important components of their worldview. But therein lies the biggest reason Jones’ endorsement of President Trump is so important. As the Democratic Party pulls away from people of faith, many moderates are questioning whether they’re appreciated in their party anymore. Black Americans of faith—which accounts for a large segment, particularly in the south—should be seen as potential Trump voters whether they’re willing to admit it publicly or not. Jones made his case to the public.

BREAKING: This morning, Georgia Rep. Vernon Jones (D-Lithonia) told me he is endorsing Donald Trump for President. Jones sent me this message about why. DeKalb County and Lithonia residents, take a look: pic.twitter.com/sbk29tMiC5 — Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) April 14, 2020

This has not been noted publicly by the Democratic Party as a whole, but state party officials have already begun demonizing Jones and the President. They’re pulling from their standard anti-Trump playbook by using the race card as their predicate. But as Jones noted in his statement, it has been the benefits for African-Americans under the Trump administration that helped him make the decision to endorse him.

Georgia Democrats are up in arms and trying to mount a primary challenge to the long-time representative. As reported in The Gateway Pundit:

“Never has that been clearer than this moment, when he chose to stand with the racist president who has made an all-out assault on Black Americans, who has tried to rip away American health care, and who has failed our country in its greatest time of need during the most important election in our lifetimes,” Williams said in a statement. “Vernon Jones doesn’t speak for Georgians, and neither does Donald Trump — which is why Georgians will send him home in November 2020.” Jones described himself in 2008 as an “independent thinker and a conservative Democrat who supports faith-based initiatives, tough immigration laws and fiscal responsibility.”

As more Black voters—especially Bible-believers who see the anti-faith leftist lurch from their party—pull away from the Democratic Party’s stranglehold over them, the chances of a red wave in November improve. Vernon Jones’ and others’ eyes are opening.

