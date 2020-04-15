In 2009, the political atmosphere was alarming. The most progressive White House, Senate, and House of Representatives in our history seemed bent on promoting a far-left agenda and the GOP seemed impotent to stop them. That year, I engaged with several prominent conservatives to discuss the formation of a new conservative movement.

But the Tea Party was formed instead. The needs that my group had discussed seemed to, for them most part, have been met by this new and exciting movement, so we chose to support them instead of muddying the waters with something separate. They had the momentum and big names behind them, so we enthusiastically hopped on the bandwagon.

Fast-forward to the 2018 midterm elections. The Tea Party has been splintered. There was no talk of “Tea Party candidates” like Ted Cruz or Tim Scott. Meanwhile, many of the Tea Party’s early wins such as Dave Brat and Tim Huelskamp had suffered losses. The Tea Party is still out there, somewhere, but as an effective movement it is essentially dead.

Over the last year, I’ve worked on building a foundation for a new, more organized movement to launch. We learned from the Tea Party. We examined what was happening at CPAC and other conservative organizations. We even took a close look at what leftist groups like the Justice Democrats were doing to see if there were things in their playbook worth considering. The research phase was nearly complete when something devastating happened. The coronavirus changed life in America and around the world. It became clear the time to launch the American Conservative Movement had come a bit sooner than we’d planned.

Our freedoms are being attacked. They were being attacked before the coronavirus, but there has been a sharp escalation of authoritarianism driven by politicians and bureaucrats using the coronavirus as an excuse. But contrary to popular belief that these draconian measures will all evaporate when the coronavirus crisis is over, we’ve seen too many instances when newfound powers prompted by extreme circumstances were not quickly relinquished when circumstances changed. We’re still in Afghanistan nearly two decades following 9/11. We still have the USA Freedom Act, a rebrand of the Patriot Act, despite the threat of radical Islamic terrorism dropping dramatically over the years.

I turned to Jeff Dornik, founder of the GK Podcast Network, to help form the American Conservative Movement. He’s young, energetic, intelligent, and most importantly he’s a freedom-loving patriot. His eloquence and passion made me realize he was the right person with which to launch the movement, but we needed help. That’s when he introduced me to Sam Jones and Ken Peters. These two pastors are very different in their styles but both share a love for America that is only surpassed by their love for God. These three men became the core from which the American Conservative Movement would be launched.

It has been less than a month since I introduced the concept to them, and we’re already prepared to take the next step. That next step happens this Saturday, April 18, as we hold the first digital Saving America Conference. Joining the four of us in speaking at this digital conference will be people like Tea Party co-founder Michael Johns, actress and congressional candidate Mindy Robinson, controversial and patriotic pastor Greg Locke, and outspoken defender of liberty Trevor Loudon. Thirteen speakers in all will be discussing various topics of interest to conservatives. They will be taking questions from attendees on Facebook Live.

The Saving America Conference is more than just a launching point for the American Conservative Movement. It’s a necessary counter-offensive against the rising authoritarianism that threatens our freedoms. We hope you’ll join us Saturday.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.