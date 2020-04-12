Filmmaker Ami Horowitz went out to the East Village to ask people if they would take a more deadly pandemic if it meant that President Trump would be defeated in November.

Many struggled with the choice, but in the end, they shockingly chose President Trump losing the election even if it meant more death. Most didn’t have an upper limit, including a woman who didn’t even know how to properly wear an N95 mask.

They shockingly declared that President Trump is somehow more of a danger than the Chi-Com Virus. This means there are those – presumably leftists – which place the ascendancy of their socialist ideology over the lives of others.

This is how the authoritarian left incrementally transitions into governmental oppression and concentration camps, out of the absurd mindset that the ends justifies the means. Thankfully, not everyone in the video wanted to see a prolonged pandemic, a more positive aspect at the end of the video.

