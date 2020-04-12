The coronavirus crisis is a serious issue. Yes, the disease is deadly and highly contagious. But the response to it from government officials has, in many cases, been far more draconian than it needs to be. Our rights must not be stripped away simply because of the fear millions of Americans have towards this disease. To counter the offensive being waged on our liberties, it is important for many Americans to engage in good ol’ fashioned civil disobedience.

Case-in-point: The Philadelphia man who refused to comply with the mandate for face masks on public transportation. Should people be wearing masks whenever possible out in public? Absolutely. But there’s a big difference between CDC recommendations that the vast majority of people willfully accept and government mandate enforcement that puts more people at risk while normalizing authoritarianism as the new normal.

The video of the man being dragged off of a bus by four law enforcement officers went viral. It’s a good thing it did. Otherwise, the SEPTA policy would not have been reversed. Is this man a hero? Not necessarily. We don’t know him, nor do we understand his motivations. But his actions prompted change, so whether he intended to or not, he did a service to the people and served as an example of how many should be reacting to government overstepping its boundaries.

Civil disobedience isn’t for everyone. Many are in circumstances that prohibit them from engaging in such activities. But for those who can, they should. We need more Americans to step up and represent the push back we need in this time of crisis. It’s easy for Americans to feel helpless and fearful of the coronavirus. Government has told us it’s bad. Mainstream media has told us it’s even worse than the government admits. This is a problem that has been exacerbated into a crisis. But our freedoms must not be trampled on whether there’s a real crisis or not.

One of the needs that predicated the formation of the American Conservative Movement was our nation’s acceptance of oppression. It isn’t everyone, but there are too many people who look to government to solve all of our problems. This is why we’re holding the Saving America Conference on April 18 as a way to rally patriotic, conservative Americans behind the common goal of defending our freedoms.

Accepting unconstitutional mandates, executive orders, and laws without opposition is rampant across the United States. In fact, there are millions who are siding against freedom for the sake of perceived security. We need more patriots to step up now.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.