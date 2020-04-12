Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has taken full advantage of the coronavirus crisis. She has parlayed it into national press, adoration from the far left, and an opportunity to infuse her state with authoritarian policies that normalize the suspension of Constitutional rights. She’s a darling of the Democratic Party right now, but she’s also making enemies of Independents and Republicans.

A story about a petition to recall her as Governor noted it had received over 80,000 signatures. But that was during the day. Before the stroke of midnight to bring in Easter Sunday, the petition soared over 100,000 signatures. At the time of this article, it’s over 115,000 signatures and rising fast.

Over 80,000 Sign Online Petition Demanding Recall of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer A Change.org petition demanding the recall of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) went viral on Saturday, quickly shooting well past 80,000 signatures. The online petition had about 60,000 names in the morning and, by the afternoon, had surpassed 80,000.

She has come under fire in recent days after issuing draconian executive orders banning activities that go far beyond coronavirus guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Today, stores are blocking off “non-essential” purchases, including seeds, baby car seats, and religious reading materials.

The petition on Change.org is nothing more than a sign of united aggravation and holds no legal weight. But it shows an appetite for a real recall petition, which would need just over one million signatures from Michigan registered voters. The petition says:

Recall Governor Whitmer. Her failure’s during the Covid-19 Corona Virus is causing more Michiganders to get sick. Closing and banning various non essential business’s and activities while leaving others open. Further promoting the pandemic. She has lied since day one with her #Fixthedamnroads which she has failed to do anything in this regards. The response to #PFAS was negligence and completely removing funding for #PureMichigan clearly shows her lack of anything positive for the State of Michigan.

She has grown a negative following on social media as annoyed Twitter users point out her foibles and disgraceful actions.

And There It Is… Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Bans Buying US Flags During Lockdown https://t.co/nusvH0ZqAY — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 12, 2020

80,000+ people have signed a recall petition again Governor Whitmer of Michigan. She should be recalled, and removed from office. Who agrees? — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) April 12, 2020

SINCE THIS MAKES 0 SENSE,SHE MUST BE A DEMOCRAT, Tyrannical Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Prohibits Grocery Stores From Selling Vegetable Seeds https://t.co/YZctFciCwK — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) April 12, 2020

Dear @GovWhitmer you are a clown show. I have never been happier to not live in a state than I am when looking at your idiotic and freedom squashing decrees. Shame on you. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) April 11, 2020

There goes the Vice Presidency…https://t.co/RjEkhD3IGs — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) April 12, 2020

A conservative rgroup plans to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order next week by rallying in their cars near the state capitol buildinghttps://t.co/0IiWQ5oPZe — Jack M. Posobiec, IWO (@JackPosobiec) April 12, 2020

It’s clear Governor Gretchen Whitmer overestimated her appeal as well as the tolerance of her constituents to accept her authoritarian policies. If she gets the VP nod, she’ll add another layer for Trump supporters to attack on the Democratic ticket.

