The idea behind the American Conservative Movement is universal. It addresses issues that were here before the coronavirus crisis and it will be necessary long after the coronavirus is a distant memory. But this crisis has prompted us to expedite things quite a bit. With our primary focus being the defense of our freedoms, the coronavirus crisis is speeding up attacks on us. Therefore, the time to start fighting back is now.

On April 18, 2020, we will he holding the Saving America Conference. This will be our first foray into the world of political activism, at least from a direct perspective. All of the speakers and organizers have participated in various forms of activism, but this is the first on that we’re doing ourselves. Thankfully, we have a strong lineup of speakers to help us spread the message and make our voices heard.

Unlike most other conservative organizations, we are going to focus on action. That’s not necessarily a knock on other movements who focus on growth and fundraising. There’s a place for that in activism as millions of Americans would love to simply donate money, send a few Tweets, and get on with their lives. But the leftward lurch in America is accelerating dramatically. It was moving fast before the coronavirus. Now, it’s moving much faster than anyone can handle.

Radical progressives have been pushing for authoritarianism for decades. In the last four or five years, those efforts have yielded fruit. A good chunk of an entire generation has become indoctrinated into he precepts of Marxism and many aren’t even fully aware of it. This is why people like Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are so popular. Their hyper-leftist ideas should be indefensible, but since they have a large following that echoes their ideas, the potential for rising authoritarianism has never been greater in the United States.

The Saving America Conference is designed specifically to fight off the rampant acceptance of Marxist principles. We can’t just sit back and post memes on social media. We have to get active and take this battle to the airwaves and to the streets.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.