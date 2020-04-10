Let’s play a game of “what if?”

What if the Chinese Communist Party learned that a deadly coronavirus had leaked from a lab in Wuhan and, because carriers were asymptomatic for several days, had no way of containing it without alerting the rest of the world that there was a problem? The CCP is known for secrecy and pride, two things that don’t bode well for the rest of us when they’re the ones with life-saving data.

What if they knew the virus derived from bats and figured they could blame the outbreak on a wet market 300 yards from the lab where the coronavirus initially spread? What would they do to propagate the lie?

First, they’d make sure to hush all details about the disease. Doctors and patients would have to be silenced. Second, they would prepare the cover story in case they weren’t able to contain it. The problem with their cover story is that the horseshoe bat, which is believed to be the carrier of this particular coronavirus, is not sold at the wet market as the nearest cave is over 550 miles away.

A report from a scientific and forensic investigation conducted by four accredited Chinese scientists indicated 31 residents and 28 visitors confirmed that bats were NOT sold at the wet market. That’s a problem for a nation that doesn’t control media in and out of their country. It’s not a problem for China, which brings us to the third step. The report was immediately pulled down.

Have you heard through our mainstream media that bats were not sold at the wet market? Have you heard that video from Chinese state-run media released before the pandemic started shows scientists from the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention—the lab 300 meters from the wet market—collecting horseshoe bat samples from the cave 550 miles away to take back to their lab? Of course not. Why haven’t you? Because American mainstream media is beholden to the Chinese Communist Party.

The Chinese market is a goldmine for American corporations. This is why having our media outlets controlled by companies like Disney is so risky. Our media isn’t just made up of leftists. It’s controlled by corporations that have a good chunk of their financial futures invested in a country that is quick to revoke privileges at the mere insinuation of wrongdoing by the government.

This is why we hear reports that the White House was briefed on the coronavirus in November, 2019, yet we do not hear mainstream media debunking Chinese government propaganda that the coronavirus was launched by the United States Army as an attack on China. It’s why the media adamantly defends the World Health Organization—also controlled by the CCP—while willfully dismissing American doctors who would take Hydroxychloroquine if they or their families contracted the coronavirus.

American mainstream media cannot and must not be trusted, especially when it comes to anything associated with China.

One of the reasons we’re having the Saving America Conference on April 18th is because too much emphasis is placed on mainstream media narratives. Their agenda is definitely anti-conservative and often anti-American. Patriots need to unite to make certain the truth is revealed to as many as possible.

When all of the evidence is in view, the bat soup theory requires willful ignorance in order to accept it as plausible. But only “conspiracy theorists” like Glenn Beck or me would think the coronavirus leaked from a lab, right? RIGHT?

