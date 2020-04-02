Judicial Watch and its president, Tom Fitton, have made the most out of the Freedom of Information Act over the years, championing conservative causes while exposing both leftist lies and government corruption. The watchdog group has uncovered so many bombshells, it’s rare that they’re not in the news cycle for some new revelation at any given moment.

But those revelations will have to wait thanks to the CCP Virus. The FOIA office is officially closed after being overburdened for the last two weeks. In fact, some have argued their backlog indicates they were understaffed before the CCP Virus hit the United States.

BREAKING: State Department FOIA office is also shut down due to #coronavirus. We will have to wait indefinitely now on all our requests for Spygate and Biden scandal documents! No word on whether FOIA employees are being paid by government not to work. https://t.co/NH0KeuIfrA — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 2, 2020

What really happened with Spygate? How far does Joe Biden’s corruption go? How much did the Department of Justice and others know about nefarious activities happening in Ukraine? All of these questions are on hold because of the CCP Virus.

