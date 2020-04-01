Were it not such a horrifying reality, this video from Grabien of prominent leftists dismissing the danger from the Chi-Com Virus would almost be amusing. Instead, the reaction is of jaw-dropping silence in light of what is taking place in the cities that these officials swore to protect.

It features New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Representative Nancy Pelosi and assorted leftists. As they encouraged people to ‘go about your life’ and ‘go out to eat’. It also features the video of socialist Bernie Sanders where he infamously stated that he wouldn’t close down the borders.

They also downplayed the danger of the virus, comparing it to the flu or common cold. The last words of the video were even more chilling with Dr. Barbot commenting that if it were transmitted casually, we would see a lot more cases.

Granted, this is all ‘2020’, but anyone paying attention should have seen this coming from Communist China and the rest of the world.

