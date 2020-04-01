They weren’t the first and they won’t be the last to discuss the topic, but Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo and Senator Ted Cruz talked about the origins of the Wuhan Coronavirus today. Their talk turned conspiratorial as they speculated the disease may have accidentally escaped the level 4 biosafety lab in Wuhan known as the National Biosafety Laboratory.

As they noted, mainstream media has been doing everything in its power to prevent such speculation from emerging. They are complicit in the Chinese Communist Party cover up by pretending like the question, logical as it may be, is somehow unworthy of being asked. But the facts that are known are compelling. At this lab, which is essentially right next to the reported epicenter of the outbreak, Chinese scientists study coronaviruses, including those contained in bats. It’s an odd coincidence that an outbreak of the very disease that’s ravaging the world was contained in a laboratory located at the heart of the outbreak.

Is it possible that it really originated from humans eating bats? Certainly. But the wet market where the outbreak allegedly originated has been serving bats for a long time. Why did it now make the jump to humans? Isn’t it as possible if not more likely that containment of a virus that had already been extracted and turned contagious to humans was accidentally released at the lab next door to the wet market?

“No one is arguing that this is a biological weapon the Chinese army created,” Cruz said. “In fact, what seems plausible if not likely is that this was a virus that was being studied at the lab.”

Mainstream media has deflected the question of origin by saying that “science” tells us this wasn’t manufactured by humans. But this is a pure deflection, as the Senator noted. Instead of addressing whether or not it accidentally escaped, mainstream media is running cover for China by chalking it up as a conspiracy theory.

“We knew they were studying bats,” Cruz continued. “We knew they were studying coronaviruses. It was being studied at the lab and the natural inference, if there’s an outbreak right next to where they’re studying this virus is, well, somehow it escaped, presumably accidentally, that some safety protocol wasn’t followed.”

This is not something that needs to be dismissed as a conspiracy theory. It’s a legitimate question that very few seem to be willing to ask. But as Ted Cruz told Maria Bartiromo, when the dust settles from our immediate crisis, it’ll be time to seek answers.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.