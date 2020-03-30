Nobody knows for sure if hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin will work against the Wuhan Coronavirus. There simply isn’t enough data yet. But the data we do have seems extremely promising as the drug combination in the limited tests that have been conducted so far indicate high levels of success in treating the disease by essentially buying time for the body to fight off the coronavirus.

Now, the FDA has made it possible for doctors to start prescribing it to coronavirus patients.

Hydroxychloroquine Gets FDA Emergency Authorization for Treatment of Wuhan Coronavirus The Food and Drug Administration granted hydroxychloroquine emergency use authorization on Sunday. The authorization comes amid a large clinical trial currently underway in New York and growing evidence that suggests the drug may be an effective treatment for patients infected with the Wuhan coronavirus. (Hydroxy)chloroquine is an inexpensive drug widely used since 1955 to treat malaria. Given the drug’s relatively harmless side effects, doctors are already beginning to incorporate the drug in their treatment of coronavirus cases. President Trump and New York Gov. Cuomo have both expressed optimism over the drug’s efficacy.

Demand will be high, especially in places like New York where documented cases of the Wuhan Coronavirus have been spiking. Unfortunately, some states are prohibiting the use of the drug. They may be changing their tune if wider use of the drugs yields similar results to the smaller studies.

One study released this morning took a tiny sampling of patients, but the results were very strong. According to report by Physician’s Weekly, the small sample reacted very well to the drugs.

Twenty cases were treated in this study and showed a significant reduction of the viral carriage at D6-post inclusion compared to controls, and much lower average carrying duration than reported of untreated patients in the literature. Azithromycin added to hydroxychloroquine was significantly more efficient for virus elimination. Despite its small sample size our survey shows that hydroxychloroquine treatment is significantly associated with viral load reduction/disappearance in COVID-19 patients and its effect is reinforced by azithromycin.

There has been plenty of pushback from the left and mainstream media. They have discouraged calls by the population to fasttrack the drug despite the fact that it has been in use since 1955. Since President Trump has been publicly touting it, the standard Trump Derangement Syndrome from the left and mainstream media has made them naturally take the opposite perspective even if doing so runs contrary to what the American people want and need.

This will get downplayed by mainstream media for one reason: Because President Trump has been pushing for it. We’re already seeing progressive media outlets calling the move “reckless,” demonstrating they really are against any hope this brings to America.

