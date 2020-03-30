For quite some time we’ve not been living in the era of truth but in the land of “political truth.” What’s the difference? The truth is true no matter what your political affiliation. “Political truth” is about winning. It’s about power. It’s about building talking points to bash the political opponent.

Long ago, the media was a respected purveyor of truth. I know, it’s hard to remember back that far. But now, the media acts as a cheerleader for their political side. We know this. So how do we, the electorate, ever get to the actual truth if all we’re constantly being bombarded by “political truth?”

When it came to understanding the Affordable Care Act, the media was playing the role of cheerleader and the Obama administration was simply lying about the facts. After losing our family plan and learning we’ve been lied to, I decided to look at the architects of the ACA to see what they were saying outside of the political arena. That’s how I discovered what I refer to as the Jonathan Gruber “confession” videos.

So finding the truth is not as difficult as you might think. Here’s the thought process on how to find the truth for yourself:

Those on the political right are skeptical of the political left and vice versa. Those on the political right or left will trust sources from their own political ideology. Outside of the political arena, those on the right and left will often confess the truth. Once they become politicized, everything changes. Look for what those on the other side of the political aisle are saying before they become politicized. That can most likely be trusted by everyone.

Which brings us to the coronavirus. President Trump and his team have been constantly lambasted by the political opposition, attacking him for his “slow response.” Today Nancy Pelosi provided the perfect example:

“The President, his denial at the beginning, was deadly. His delaying of getting equipment to where it — his continued delay in getting equipment to where it’s needed is deadly … as the president fiddles, people are dying.” She finishes with the Nixonian “…what did the President know and when did he know it.”

.@SpeakerPelosi blames Trump for Coronavirus deaths: "The president, his denial at the beginning, was deadly. His delaying of getting equipment to where it — his continued delay in getting equipment to where it’s needed is deadly … as the president fiddles, people are dying." pic.twitter.com/xZoaCz8PEP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 29, 2020

She’s political and everything she says has a political purpose. But what’s the actual truth? For that, given the checklist above, the place to start would be to research what the experts on the left were saying. Which experts? On March 11, Joe Biden established his own Coronavirus Committee. Let’s start there. Who are his experts?

According to CNBC, the six-member committee includes a number of former Obama administration officials, including former Office of Management and Budget health policy advisor Dr. Zeke Emanuel, former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and former homeland security advisor Lisa Monaco.

Dr. Rebecca Katz, co-director of Georgetown University’s Center for Global Health Science and Security, former FDA commissioner Dr. David Kessler, and Dr. Irwin Redlener, a professor and disaster preparedness expert at Columbia University’s school of public health, are also on the committee.

What did Joe Biden’s experts say about the virus BEFORE March 11? That would be the actual truth, truth that should be acceptable to both sides of the political scale.

Here are the highlights. You can link to this tweet for video and see for yourself:

A Coronavirus timeline from the experts on team Biden 2/14/2020: Rebecca Katz

There’s still so much we don’t know about this virus pic.twitter.com/nSWhuEGwNR — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) March 23, 2020

February 14, 2020: Dr. Rebecca Katz

“There’s still so much we do not know about this virus…”

“It could spread or just become embedded in our communities, we just don’t know.”

February 19, 2020: Dr. Lisa Monaco

“I do think that kind of perspective is very important. Governor Cuomo recently said the common flu remains a far greater threat to New Yorkers so it’s important to keep that in perspective.”

March 6, 2020: Dr. Lisa Monaco

“It cannot be overstated how much this is about State and Local response. State and Local public health officials… they are the first responders… The job of the Federal Government is to support their response.”

March 6, 2020: Dr. Zeke Emanuel

“More importantly the raw materials that go into drug production, something like 90% originate in China. We clearly… whoever thought that was a good idea for driving prices down… it’s a really bad idea to have sole source as it were… we need to diversify the sources and also diversify the production…”

March 12, 2020: Dr. Rebecca Katz (the day after joining Team Biden.)

“There are estimates all over the place for exactly what’s going to happen. Its hard to know exactly what the right answer is…”

Again, those are the scientific experts on Team Biden. Many of those worked for the Obama Administration. What they were saying is the actual truth, in real time and sounds very similar to what Trump Administration was saying then but is getting politically criticized for now.

If you don’t trust the media, you don’t have to. It’s just not that hard to find the truth. The left will tell you the truth. You just have to know where and when to look and you’ll find it for yourself.

Oh, last thing. After you find all the experts on the left truthfully making the exact same points as the Trump Administration, feel free to bridge the great political divide by sharing it with as many on the opposite political side as possible.

