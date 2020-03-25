The left is losing the narrative. It doesn’t happen often until the truth is revealed; many Americans bought into the Russia hoax for two years until reality proved them all wrong, for example. This time, the narrative that President Trump isn’t handling the Wuhan Coronavirus crisis properly is already being dismissed as a strong majority of Americans approve of his actions.

That hasn’t sat well with mainstream media, particularly those in the once-proud halls of CNN. As their inability to shift public sentiment against President Trump becomes more apparent, they’ve gone back to an old, failed strategy of making up quotes from within the White House to make him seem week. Today, the President wasn’t having it.

….I have been packed all day with meetings, I have no time for stupidity. We’re working around the clock to KEEP AMERICA SAFE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

The bogus report from CNN wasn’t really intended to sway perspectives as much as it was meant to get the President wondering about leaks once again. He didn’t take the bait, instantly realizing it was not an accurate report and calling them out for their dishonesty. But it was the stark reality of his other comment that struck gold.

“I have no time for stupidity,” he Tweeted. This is so true. We’re in the middle of an economic crisis predicated by both the “Chi-Com Virus” as well as the media’s attempts to cause economic upheaval. It’s working to some extent as businesses shut their doors and people stay home. But this will pass. It’s important that the President continues to push for the nation to reopen, not because we should ignore the risks of the coronavirus spreading but because we can be safe and productive at the same time.

We made it through past pandemics without shutting the nation down. We go through deadly flu seasons every year. The panic promoted by mainstream media is purely manufactured. They’re playing on our fears and hoping we’ll turn around and blame the President for the pandemic the Chinese Communist Party failed to prevent. They also want us to blame the President for the economic collapse mainstream media orchestrated. It won’t work. It can’t.

Imagine if mainstream media actually delivered the truth instead of leftist propaganda. It’s hard, I know, after over a decade of #FakeNews kowtowing to Democrats and lambasting conservatives. If the media was honest, this crisis would be over more quickly.

