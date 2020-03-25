If you think that China isn’t pulling out all the stops to convince the world that it isn’t responsible for letting the Wuhan Virus loose and wrecking the entire world economy, then you better think again. Not only have they co-opted the Western news media into pushing the line that pointing out COVID-19’s point of origin is somehow racist and xenophobic—with willing dupes like The Atlantic’s Anne Applebaum even praising the ChiCom government as heroes for their response to the outbreak—they’ve also taken to social media to plant the ludicrous accusation that the disease actually came from here in the United States, and that the U.S. Army was responsible for spreading it.

At the forefront of that effort is Lijan Zhao, a mouthpiece for Xi Jinping and his band of thugs, who has been burning up the Twitterverse with all kinds of laughable claims to that effect. He’s also been actively discouraging any association of the virus with China, by routinely making laughable claims such as this:

3/6 Chinese Spox: WHO believes that we should avoid calling #COVID19 “Chinese virus”. “This is the time for facts, not fear. This is the time for science, not rumours. This is the time for solidarity, not stigma.” — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) March 24, 2020

Especially when that’s the stigma of your own government’s incompetence, dishonesty and downright malfeasance in creating a global pandemic that has threatened the lives and livelihood of billions of people. So naturally, I had to chime in with a little reply of my own—one that stated a few of the facts Lijan claims to hold so dear:

It originated in China. It was covered up by the Chinese government. It was allowed to spread to the world by the Chinese government. The Chinese government is responsible. It is the Chinese Virus. — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) March 24, 2020

And boy, did the floodgates open after that. Within moments, dozens of replies starting pouring in, and kept on coming all through the night. Hell, half of the mentions I got on Twitter today were because of that post—all of them some variation on the same theme.

Care to guess what that was?

This is just an excuse for the U.S. government to deal with the virus, and you need to denounce the U.S. government, and it's their dereliction of duty that led to the crisis! — hmy_lib (@HmyLib) March 24, 2020

Hard as it may be to believe, but “hmy_lib” with the bunny avatar has only been on Twitter since February and has a whopping 33 followers. Could it be that the bunny is really a Chinese bot programmed to parrot the government’s propaganda efforts? Well, if he is, he’s got lots of company.

The US military brought the virus into China during the wuhan military games. Dare the US government release the health report of 5 sick US military athletes during the games? — lxy (@lxy1919) March 24, 2020

Give “lxy” some credit, at least her avatar actually looks like a human being. Only 18 followers since August 2019 kind of gives the game away, though.

Then there’s…this guy, I guess? It’s hard to tell.

You have got lost where the story comes from, just repeat it thousands of times each day. Boring! — JC (@Jean_Casati) March 24, 2020

Really like the Boring! touch at the end. Very Trumpian. But only 8 followers since 2012? Color me skeptical.

And so on and on and on it went…

HIV spreads from the United States to the world. We should call it US HIV — iwillonline (@ricky19813102) March 24, 2020

No evidence, It about science, not malicious accusations. — Liam (@LiamHanh) March 24, 2020

Look at the data of US, it grows very very fast these days. That means the virus spreaded in US long long ago, but it has not been tested. — faelanxu (@xfr0818) March 25, 2020

Until it got quite inexplicable.

Funny Mod Pee — 正道的光 (@Av4b64oM9o7tIdE) March 25, 2020

And then downright bizarre.

I kid you not, this is one of the Chinese troll bots in my menchies today: pic.twitter.com/h236rfEvRH — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) March 24, 2020

I guess Tay-Tay’s latest woke album must really be a disappointment if she’s shilling for the Chinese Politburo. Seriously folks, you all really do need to calm down.

Aside from being an amusing exercise in Twitter trolling, though, there is a darker lesson to be learned here. To wit, if the Chinese propaganda machine is kicking into high gear going after a Twitter nobody like me, imagine the lengths to which they’re going in order to influence the big media players.

