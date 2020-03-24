When Fox News host Tucker Carlson took to the air in late January warning that the Wuhan Coronavirus could be extremely dangerous and possibly even grow to become a pandemic, the response from just about every progressive mainstream media outlet was to scream about racism. They claimed Fox News and conservatives were being xenophobic and that there was nothing to fear about the coronavirus. Several even encouraged people to gather in defiance.

Today, the stories have shifted. Instead of saying Fox News was being too alarmist, they’ve now taken up the narrative that Fox News is spreading disinformation, that President Trump should be censored when discussing the coronavirus, and that their virtue signaling of the past never happened. Except it did.

The Press won’t blame China for the Coronavirus. So what was the press saying about the virus when it was still possible to contain it? Watch.https://t.co/oKya4kMjMh — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 24, 2020

If there’s one thing the information age allows us, it’s to call out hypocrites who pretend their past remarks never happened. Mainstream media’s lamentations over racism and xenophobia before have been spun, but not forgotten. Thank you, Tucker Carlson.

