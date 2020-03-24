There was great news in the early part of today’s Fox News Town Hall with the White House Task Force on the Wuhan Coronavirus. Vice President Mike Pence said they have not even discussed the possibility of a national “lockdown” or “stay at home order.” This news came even before President Trump joined the Town Hall.

That’s great news for both the economy and our sanity. Unfortunately, there are many areas around the country, including California where I live, that have taken the draconian measure of locking us all down. The vast majority of businesses have been closed. Restaurant lobbies are empty. Paychecks are not coming in. Wages are not accumulating. People are hurting. Is it worth it?

That’s the question that has much of the nation polarized. Some say it’s necessary, that we must keep large sectors of the economy closed for a short time. Others say it’s an overreaction and often point to the fact that the coronavirus seems to be deadly for only the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

Passions are strong in both directions and Twitter, which is normally a cesspool of bad ideas and heated debates, is worse now than it’s ever been. Everyone has an opinion. Thankfully, some of them are lucid…

People, I saw it. I’m not offended and don’t get offended. A video game reporter for WaPo who hasn’t missed a paycheck is so removed from reality that their opinion is worth less than hyena spittle. https://t.co/qmgRLcGkst — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 24, 2020

We are seeing government overreach in response to #COVID19… the question is what kind of country will we be coming out of this? Will we be one of freedom & liberty, more self-reliant than before? Or one of authoritarianism & where our rights are stripped away? https://t.co/MeemUfdgNX — Jeff Dornik #SOCIALINJUSTICEBOOK (@JeffTheGK) March 24, 2020

“You only want to end the shut downs because you care more about money than people you greedy fatcat,” screamed the wealthy media personality at the out of work retail cashier — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 24, 2020

Businesses can’t pay rent—endangering $3T commercial real estate market. https://t.co/Dsdg3V5pVM — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 24, 2020

Both things are true: The Virus is being used by Democrat elites to overreach and try to bring about authoritarianism and change our elections The Virus is real and deadly and originated in Wuhan, China, China is an enemy, and it will get worse this week — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) March 24, 2020

Person A: We need to save lives! Person B: Agreed! We should also make sure we have an economic recovery plan in place so people can work as soon as feasible to provide for their families. A: WOW SO YOU WANT TO SACRIFICE MILLIONS OF AMERICANS SO YOU CAN GET RICH. JUST WOW — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 24, 2020

It’s completely understandable that people are scared and want others to participate in putting an end to the spread of this disease. But is there a limit? Some have suggested there will be more lockdowns soon. Others say they may extend the lockdowns throughout the summer. Considering how bad off people are already, an extended lockdown seems like an economy-crusher.

Americans need to practice safe habits and protect themselves as they see fit. But part of protecting ourselves and our families means the security of putting food on the table and a roof over our heads. We must not let the coronavirus destroy that possibility.

