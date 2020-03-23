When Joe Biden went to mingle with Michigan factory workers two weeks ago ahead of the big primary day, he wasn’t expecting to be confronted by a guy like Jerry Wayne. Democrats generally do well when talking to “union guys” as most unions adore the Big Labor left. But Wayne isn’t just a union guy. He’s also a Constitutionalist, and his love for America’s freedoms supersedes his employment status.

His reasonable question truly triggered the former Vice President to the point Biden said Wayne was “full of sh*t.” The incident was covered broadly, even on progressive mainstream media, but it didn’t hurt the Democratic frontrunner as he won Michigan easily. Here’s the video of the incident:

But Wayne isn’t just a guy who asked a question. He is “blessed,” as he often puts it, to now have a voice through which he can speak out and help people see the importance of defending our freedoms. He was very clear that does not intend to fade into the news cycle in the future and that we’re hopefully going to be seeing a lot more of him soon.

On Conversations with Jeff, a GK Podcast Network show by Jeff Dornik, Wayne talked about much more than just the incident. He described his history and the importance of debate in the public forum, something he believes is sorely lacking in American society today. People are so busy talking at each other that they’re not taking the opportunity to talk with each other.

This is a great interview with Jerry Wayne by Jeff Dornik. America needs voices that go beyond the pundits and paid spokesmen. We need conversations between real people about the important issues facing us today. Watch this video.

