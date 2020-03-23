Life is crazy right now. For many of my friends and family, 2020 in general has been nuts. And then comes COVID-19, literally shutting down practically the entire world. People are getting sick. Economies are imploding. Jobs are being lost. People are freaking out, not knowing what tomorrow is going to bring.

It’s understandable to be concerned. It’s practical to be stressed, trying to figure out how we’ll get through this forced time at home not being able to work. Life is crazy, and no one really knows what is going on.

Here’s the thing to remember, however: Now is the time to be a light shining the darkness of this lost and fallen world. We have “a reason for the hope that is in (us).” (1 Peter 3:15) We are to conduct ourselves differently than those that are lost.

One of those ways we are to conduct ourselves is not to freak out during this chaos. Why? Because we understand that God is in control. Jesus discussed this very issue in Matthew 6:25-34:

Therefore I tell you, do not be anxious about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink, nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they? And which of you by being anxious can add a single hour to his span of life? And why are you anxious about clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin, yet I tell you, even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. But if God so clothes the grass of the field, which today is alive and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, will he not much more clothe you, O you of little faith? Therefore do not be anxious, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For the Gentiles seek after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them all. But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you. Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble.

This should be a huge encouragement to us, especially with what we are experiencing today. Many of us don’t know where our next paycheck is going to come from. We don’t know whether stores will be stocked with food next time we go, or even whether we’ll be able to go to the store tomorrow. Our nation is facing an unprecedented time of potentially requiring every single person to stay home. There’s so much up in the air right now, it’s easy to lose hope.

But we, as Christians, have to remember that God is sovereign and He is in control. So we have nothing to freak out about.

Obviously, let’s be prepared. Take care of yourself. Take care of your family. Take proper precautions. But then after that: Simply trust God.

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6-7)

