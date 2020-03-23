“HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine,” Donald Trump said on Twitter, echoing statements he made earlier during a press briefing on the efforts to fight the Wuhan Virus. In that same tweet, he also praised the Food & Drug Administration for moving swiftly in taking action, largely the result of the President cutting the onerous red tape that had stifled the agency at the beginning of the outbreak.

The news media, on the other hand, weren’t too crazy about reporting on a course of treatment that could potentially alleviate the worst symptoms of the virus and help people who are infected recover much more quickly—because, well, that might give the public hope that the end of this crisis might be in sight. Instead, they would rather keep everyone in the grip of panic, a wholly cynical approach typified by NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander, who had this exchange with Trump:

'You're a terrible reporter': Trump criticizes journalist on a question over coronavirus outbreak. Follow our live blog here: https://t.co/hLLnRXx0bI pic.twitter.com/XfZ5gJrQ1R — Reuters (@Reuters) March 20, 2020

Alexander isn’t the only one, either. As word of the possible efficacy of these drugs spread, CNN kicked their doomsaying into high gear, lest anyone start to feel a little better about the direction in which things were headed:

Trump peddles unsubstantiated hope in dark times | Analysis https://t.co/jFXTbFpNb6 pic.twitter.com/PSaSzFebew — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 20, 2020

Not to be outdone, MSN tried to spread the notion that chloroquine was actually poisonous:

Drug touted by Trump to possibly treat virus can kill in just 2 grams https://t.co/MtkPhxAzwy — MSN (@MSN) March 20, 2020

Two grams doesn’t sound like a lot, does it? At least until you consider that as little as 7.5 grams of Tylenol can be toxic, and it only take .03 grams of morphine to kill you. Both drugs, of course, are routinely used in hospitals for pain relief–but you don’t hear hear the media caterwauling over their lethality. Point of fact, just about every drug is potentially fatal if you overdose on it. That’s why doctors tend to be very careful about how much they administer. So what’s MSN’s point here?

Then there’s this beauty, again by the DNC’s propaganda wing, also known as CNN:

Health officials in Nigeria have issued a warning over chloroquine after they said three people in the country overdosed on the drug, in the wake of President Trump's comments about using it to treat coronavirus https://t.co/wNqSs9qaea — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 23, 2020

So now Donald Trump is overprescribing chloroquine to Nigerians? Not that CNN wants you to think about this, but since a ban on the use of DDT—the result of another panic, this one inspired by Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring back I the 1960s—malaria rates, which had been reduced to practically zero, skyrocketed as mosquito populations exploded, particularly in places like Africa where that disease has literally killed millions of people. As a result, chloroquine is commonly available and taken regularly as a way to combat malaria symptoms. If a few misguided individuals took it upon themselves to take more than the directed dose thinking it would protect them from the Wuhan Virus, it’s because they were woefully misinformed–something that doesn’t seem to bother the national news media all that much when it comes to covering President Trump.

What is important to them, however, is maintaining the current state of fear, because they—along with their Democrat masters—have calculated that it will harm Trump’s chances of getting reelected in November. It’s also no coincidence that this line of attack has emerged just as polling indicates that Trump’s approval rating for handling the virus response has jumped from 43% to 55%. Trump’s daily pressers have started to inspire confidence in the American people–which is why you see people like MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow ranting on about how cable news should not be covering them. Of course, that should come as no surprise: Keeping the public in the dark about what’s really going on is a mainstream media specialty.

In the meanwhile, I’d rather get my news about the federal government’s actions straight from the source, unfiltered by media interference—and their desire to spiral us all into depression, along with the world economy.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.