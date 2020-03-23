Politicians will often put politics above all other considerations. It’s part of their DNA and is rampant on both sides of the aisle. But during this coronavirus crisis, many if not most politicians have put aside political expediency because they recognize the nation is in desperate need for decisive and bipartisan action. Unfortunately, one person who hasn’t put politics aside for now is Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, whose coronavirus relief bill is packed with literally dozens of provisions that have absolutely nothing to do with helping Americans through the crisis.

Senator Tom Cotton called her out for it. Unlike the usual partisan bickering, Cotton only had to quote the Pelosi bill itself to highlight the stunning lack of decency and a desire to prioritize her political goals over the needs of Americans today. It’s not that she thinks we’re stupid. She’s counting on it in hopes that mainstream media will cover it up for her.

Families and businesses need help now to survive the China virus pandemic. But @SpeakerPelosi walked away from negotiations to write her own bill, full of absurd provisions completely unrelated to the crisis at hand. Here’s what Speaker Pelosi is demanding while Americans suffer: — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 23, 2020

6. For companies accepting assistance, 1/3 of board members must be chosen by workers 7. Provisions on official time for union collective bargaining 8. Full offset of airline emissions by 2025 9. Greenhouse gas statistics for individual flights — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 23, 2020

The Democrats see an opportunity in this crisis. Not to help the American people, but to hold an emergency relief bill hostage until they get their radical wish list. How long will Arkansans and Americans across the country have to wait? — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 23, 2020

Never let a crisis go to waste. That’s what Pelosi is thinking. That’s what mainstream media is covering up. It also happens to be the mantra that’s preventing American people and businesses from receiving the aid we desperately need right now. It is incumbent on all Americans to call out her hypocrisy and demand that proper action be taken now.

We don’t need retirement plans for community newspaper employees right now to help us put food on the table now. We don’t need a full offset of airline emissions by 2025 to stop the coronavirus from spreading across the nation. Cutting student debt by $10,000 each will not negate the payments they’re supposed to be making today as it will only affect their end-date payments, at which point the coronavirus crisis will (hopefully) be over. This is a sham. It’s a con job on the American people.

Mainstream media won’t point out Nancy Pelosi’s coronavirus relief bill includes mandatory greenhouse gas statistics on individual flights. Americans are having aid held up over pet projects that have nothing to do with the coronavirus or the economy.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.