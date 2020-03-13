Did you see the Biden campaign’s virtual town hall today? If you tried to watch it on Facebook, you probably missed it as it only lasted four minutes before technical difficulties forced them to give up. If you tried to watch it anywhere else, well, let’s just say you were treated to a spectacle.

What happens when you combine a candidate who doesn’t know where he is half the time with a campaign team that can’t piece together the know-how to do a Facebook livestream? You get the Biden virtual town hall. But what made it worse was when the Democratic frontrunner was actually able to answer questions without technical difficulties, it was even worse.

In Joe Biden's virtual town hall, he gets the time frame between now and November WRONG by well over a year. "I can't do that for another two year, actually another year between now and November." pic.twitter.com/fAX3CNQfL4 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 13, 2020

My grandparents can stream on Facebook without a hitch. It’s not hard. The team blamed connection difficulties after delaying it for two hours, which makes one wonder how the man expects to put together a team to run the country. Attention to detail has never been a part of Joe Biden’s repertoire, but leaders who suffer from such difficulties usually surround themselves with good people to take care of things. Not the former Vice President.

Twitter reacted as Twitter does, pointing out every little failure. But even Twitter users had difficulties keeping up with all the problems as they unfolded in real time.

The campaign advised Joe Biden’s Illinois virtual town hall would air on Facebook Live. It did so for only four minutes before it was over. pic.twitter.com/5tLly3IYc6 — Bill Ruthhart (@BillRuthhart) March 13, 2020

Biden also walked out of the frame at one point as he answers a question on endangered species, so his team switched the video to a screenshot of the Illinois for Biden logo. pic.twitter.com/UTlx9ufQgg — Bill Ruthhart (@BillRuthhart) March 14, 2020

Holy shit this is a disaster https://t.co/R1yLKmBT9G — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 14, 2020

…But don't worry, everyone. "President" Joe Biden will save us all from the coronavirus! pic.twitter.com/ZU8reJqcEs — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 14, 2020

The primary topic of this event (and let’s face it, just about everything else) was supposed to be the coronavirus. Yet somewhere along the lines the Vice President was told it was a good idea to claim travel restrictions were a bad idea. This is an old Democratic talking point they were pushing long before it became clear the coronavirus was going to be a serious concern in the United States. Now that we know, there’s really no excuse for it continuing to be their narrative. Apparently, Joe Biden didn’t get that memo.

Joe Biden is going to take away your AR-14s, put an end to COVID-18, and legalize abortion until death. Because he believes in truth over facts. You know the thing. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 14, 2020

Joe Biden can’t put a Facebook livestream together despite two hours of delays. He can’t stay on screen long enough to answer a question. When he does answer questions, he makes no sense. And Democrats want him to be President.

