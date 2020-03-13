Yep, he’s our President. As the coronavirus panic rages across the nation and around the world, President Trump declared this Sunday, March 15, as a national day of prayer. He called on the faithful to pray in unity as we persevere through this crisis that is partially real and partially manufactured.

….No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

The real threat is that this virus seems highly contagious and quite deadly to the elderly and otherwise infirm. Though the death rate seems to be lower than expected among people under 50, it is a very dangerous disease for older people, especially if they have preexisting lung conditions.

The manufactured threat is the panic that has stricken this nation as people rush to clear shelves at grocery stores, pull out of the stock market, and cancel events. That’s not to say there’s no reason for concern, but many of the reactions we’re seeing are completely overblown. This is a disease that is, for most people, no more dangerous than the flu, but medical facts are being buried by the panic driven by mainstream media.

The left will certainly lambaste the President for this move, and he knew they would. There’s no way to avoid ridicule from those who believe “thoughts and prayers” are insufficient responses to anything, let alone a pandemic. But many on the right, particularly the faithful, will recognize this as a much-needed declaration of what we really need in order to make it through this situation. This disease is at a level in which healing—both physical and emotional—must come from a higher place. We need God in our day-to-day lives, and this call for a national day of prayer can start the healing process.

Besides, it definitely cannot hurt.

It takes courage for the President to expose himself to the heinous criticism that will come from the left by invoking faith in a matter of science. The nation and the world needs to heal in a way that only God can provide. Kudos, Mr. President.

