The overblown coronavirus panic is canceling events around the country. From the NBA and NCAA March Madness to closing down Disneyland, people are being asked to stop gathering in large groups to prevent further spread of the flu-like disease. There have been calls to stop political rallies as well.

When asked about Democrats halting their rallies, President Trump said something that has been infuriating the left. Unfortunately for them, he’s correct. “I think the Democrats won’t be having rallies but nobody showed up at their rallies anyway, so what difference does it make?”

President Trump: The Democrats won't be having rallies but nobody showed up to their rallies anyway, so what difference does it make? 😂 pic.twitter.com/nkp2F0LpaU — PolishPatriot™️ (@PolishPatriotTM) March 12, 2020

The self-fulfilling coronavirus panic has paralyzed much of the United States. But this will pass, probably sooner than most expect, and those who are overreacting will feel a little silly when Armageddon doesn’t come from all of this.

