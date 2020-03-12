Today, many on the left and particularly in mainstream media are spreading the narrative that using the phrases “Wuhan coronavirus” or “Chinese coronavirus” is racist finger-pointing by the Trump administration and Republicans in general. There’s a major and obvious problem with this. Media outlets like CNN, MSNBC, and ABC have been using the phrases or variations of them for nearly two months.

It’s like a page out of 1984. What was once acceptable is now unacceptable because of who’s saying it. But just like in George Orwell’s dystopian novel, the left is trying to rewrite history. In their view, “Wuhan coronavirus” is racist and always has been, and regardless of recordings of the left using the term in the past, they’re sticking with the story that they never did it. Damn our lying eyes and ears, they imply.

From the West Nile Virus to the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), geographic location of origin or prominence has always been part of the naming protocol for diseases. The Wuhan coronavirus is the first disease to have social justice warriors at the World Health Organization act specifically against properly naming it. They even cited fears of xenophobia and racism as reasons for giving it the meaningless name “COVID-19.”

But this is actually more than just virtue signaling. WHO executives are in the pockets of the Chinese Communist Party. The odd naming of the disease was not a decision as much as a directive from Beijing. In their perpetual quest to save face, the CCP has invoked global influence for the sole purpose of propaganda that deflects blame for allowing this disease to spread to the rest of the world.

The folks over at MRCTV put together all the video proof we need to see the hypocrisy of people like Jim Acosta, Chris Cuomo, and other mainstream media talking heads who refuse to assign blame on President Trump at all costs to their credibility.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.