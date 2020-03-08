Much of Northern Italy, where the coronavirus has spread the fastest, has been put into mandatory quarantine. People are not allowed to enter or leave the region except under emergency circumstances. Schools have been closed and events have been canceled. The plan is to keep the area isolated until April 3rd.

Day-to-day activity continues to some extent with mandatory precautions enacted. Restaurants, for example, may remain open but a minimum of one-meter must separate all patrons. The nation is trying to limit economic hardship, but Italy is second only to China in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases. The outbreak is spreading quickly with over 5,000 known cases and 233 deaths.

Just over 500 people who contracted the disease in the country have recovered, though it’s likely many more were infected but did not succumb to serious illness as a result.

Are these actions proper, or is the nation overreacting? It’s a situation in which there is no right answer. Success in limited spread of the disease could be perceived as meaning the quarantine was appropriate. On the other hand, if things get better quickly, the quarantine could be seen as an overreaction to something that did not require such measures.

Nevertheless, the onus on staying safe falls on the individual. Governments can only do so much and often do too much so they’re not viewed as sluggish in their response. Politically, it’s better to overreact than to not take it seriously enough, so more and more are leaning in that direction despite the economic consequences.

Compared to past pandemics, the coronavirus has been relatively mild. But it’s still spreading, and despite good news recently about the spread slowing, there is no way to know when this will end. In the meantime, political expediency continues to play a role.

