I’m just a Bible-believing Christian. I don’t adhere to any particular denomination. I don’t go to a traditional church. My wife and I do Bible study, listen to a wide variety of sermons and Bible teachers, and we keep the sabbath. But we’re not Seventh Day Adventists nor part of the Hebrew Roots movement. Both have some good teachings. Both have some that we consider to be heretical.

We’re just Christians, and as such we believe in the validity of the whole Bible from Genesis to Revelation. Part of this belief centers on a truth that the Ten Commandments are eternal, including the commandment regarding the sabbath day. From the Book of Exodus:

8 Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy. 9 Six days shalt thou labour, and do all thy work: 10 But the seventh day is the sabbath of the Lord thy God: in it thou shalt not do any work, thou, nor thy son, nor thy daughter, thy manservant, nor thy maidservant, nor thy cattle, nor thy stranger that is within thy gates: 11 For in six days the Lord made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day: wherefore the Lord blessed the sabbath day, and hallowed it.

This is clear. It is absolutely unambiguous. There is no room for interpretation, no need for extensive exegesis. Nevertheless, the modern day Christian church of nearly all denominations do not teach keeping the sabbath and hold their day of worship on Sunday.

At some point in the future, I’ll write an article explaining why this is the case—the historical truth will shock many Christians—and why we, as believers that Jesus Christ is our Lord, Savior, and only Salvation, should all keep the sabbath as commanded by God. It isn’t because we must keep the law to earn salvation, which only comes through faith, but as James wrote, our works exemplify our faith.

James 2:18 Yea, a man may say, Thou hast faith, and I have works: shew me thy faith without thy works, and I will shew thee my faith by my works.

For now, I’ll encourage readers to do some research on your own. Listen to those who explain the sabbath away first, but do so prayerfully and with discernment in your heart. The verses they quote as “proof” the sabbath was changed, abolished, moved, or otherwise superseded as a commandment should strike you as conspicuously vague. They all require us to suspend disbelief in the works of Satan to change times and laws. They demand that we assume a crystal clear edict given through Moses to the world has been vanquished through wordplay and casual examples by Jesus and the apostles. If the sabbath day was abolished, God would have made that clear.

Our Savior is Lord of the Sabbath. To say it’s now vanquished as a result of His death and resurrection is to say his lordship in this regard is no longer required. Nothing can be further from the truth. Search scripture and see what it says about sabbath.

