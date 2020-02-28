Black Guns Matter founder Maj Toure gave CPAC attendees a quick lesson how to make sure the messages of liberty and freedom are carried loudly and proudly. His presentation was based on the book Narrative of the Life of Fredrick Douglass. This just happens to be the Solutionary Book of the Month for March. This is a program he is starting to get followers to read literature with conservative and liberty minded messages.

It is part of the first piece of advice he gave the audience, Educate yourself. He asserted conservatism is a set of effective tools that work. Members of the movement need to learn about the tools, ideas and speak about them passionately and proudly. According to Toure, a silent majority is not effective. If Frederick Douglass could trade food for the ability to read when both he and the person teaching him could have been severely punished, surely we can engage in educating ourselves to effectively fight a war of ideas.

Next, he told participants to ‘Call Them Out’ and not allow incorrect messages to permeate the culture. Walmart decided to curtail gun sales caving to political pressure. The activist told his followers to support local businesses. We know that legal gun owners are some of the most responsible and safe citizens in the country. Toure says Walmart’s decision was un-American and punished law abiding citizens. He specifically pointed to Frederick Douglass naming his own masters and exposing how slaves were treated, even as children. This was all while he was on the run and could have been returned at any time.

Third, he encouraged us to ‘Work Nationally and Internationally’. Showing a picture of a white man standing at the site of Nelson Mandela’s arrest in South Africa wearing a Black Guns Matter shirt. Solutionarys, he stated can go wherever they want confident in their conservative principles. Conservatives can also find allies around the world who want to join the movement for individual rights and liberty. Douglass travelled around the world speaking of the evils of slavery.

Toure also touted his own podcast as an example of his fourth point, ‘Create and Sell Your Own Media’. If you work at a radio station and violate the ever changing PC orthodoxy, a station could be pressured into firing you. At $2 annually, Douglass’ newspaper was a source of income that reached 4,000 subscribers and spread his message of freedom.

Douglass’ first wife was Anna Murray-Douglass. An abolitionist and member of the Underground Railroad, she accomplished much in her own right and helped Frederick escape before becoming his wife. ‘Amplify the Voices of Women’ Toure told the audience before asking them to ‘Support Virginia’ in the fight to retain their 2nd Amendment rights.

Toure’s final emphasis was ‘Recruit, Recruit, Recruit!’. His own organization, which teaches conflict resolutions skills and gun rights in cities across the country, functions almost completely on grassroots and community support. If you want to learn more about the work Maj is doing in our urban centers and to support his efforts please visit majtoure.com.