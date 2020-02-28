At CPAC 2020 Lara Trump and Brad Parscale gave the audience some insight into how the Trump campaign is very different in 2020 than in 2016. Organized and well-funded, the team took the important lessons from 2016 and have a campaign machine built before they even have an opponent.

Their presentation made clear the activities are organized and run in a data driven matter. Looking at the electoral map, they are using that data strategically to target states that were narrow losses. Parscale told the audience, based on this analysis he believes Minnesota and New Mexico are in play. Minnesota was a narrow loss where they are increasing investment. An increase in Hispanic voter support puts New Mexico in play.

Parscale has long warned the media that they are ignoring the real story of this campaign. He regularly tweets data regarding the President’s rallies. It routinely shows that the audience contains a significant number of Democrats, identifies a significant number of unregistered or occasional voters and often has minority participation in excess of their percentage of the electorate. Rally registration is one way they feed the beast that was the Republican National Committee’s significant investment in data collection and technology.

The Obama campaign received many accolades for his data operations and on the ground grassroots activity. At the end of the campaign Obama’s organization had 18 million direct contacts. Using the RNC’s data infrastructure, an endeavor born of the 2012 post-election analysis, the Trump campaign has 50 million direct contacts and a reach of 200 million on all public platforms. While some see the President’s tweets as off-putting, Parscale is committed to him directly speaking to as many people as possible without the filter of the media.

There is a pretty good reason to take this position. According to Parscale, approval for the President’s speeches like State of the Union and press avails goes up by 50% when they are viewed in full without the filter of the media. To reach more people with his direct messages to bypass the media spinning a narrative appears to be to the President’s advantage.

