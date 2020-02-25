Elizabeth Warren went back to what worked for her during the last debate, going after Mike Bloomberg for not being a progressive. This time, she focused on his past support for Republican candidates like Lindsey Graham. She even called him out for accusations of discrimination, including the allegation that he said “kill it” to a woman who told him she was pregnant.

She also went after him over his lack of transparency and his unwillingness to release all of the women bound by non-disclosure agreements. He has released three so far. There were dozens.

The reality that nobody in the campaign would acknowledge openly is that Elizabeth Warren needs an outright miracle to become relevant again. Even after her impressive debate performance before the Nevada caucus, she still only managed to another fourth-place finish that got her zero delegates. Currently, she’s polling in a tie with Pete Buttigieg for fourth place in Nevada. A shocking third-place finish might be what’s necessary to rejuvenate her campaign.

Super Tuesday will either be the new beginning or the end of her campaign. It all depends on whether she can win her home state of Massachusetts. As unfathomable as it seemed just a few months ago, she’s vulnerable there. Bernie Sanders seems to be consolidating the far-left vote which makes up the bulk of her previous support. Even as she veers towards the center to play as a part-time moderate, it seems like the strategy has failed her. She was doing better when she was trying to out-Bernie Bernie.

It’s even conceivable that she could drop out after a poor finish in Nevada as Sanders supporters (plus some of hers) will say she’s helping the Establishment Democrats by staying in the race. They may be right. But there’s also the possibility that her base is not convinced Sanders is the natural alternative to Warren since they deviate even in their shared policies like Medicare-for-All and the Green New Deal. Sanders may be a bit too far to the left for many of her remaining supporters.

Elizabeth Warren is probably right. Mike Bloomberg has a major challenge, especially considering he’s the least “woke” candidate on the stage. But he thinks he can buy his way into the nomination and into the hearts of progressives. We’ll probably find out.

